Councillor unhappy at changes to Milltown House plan

An Inishowen Councillor has hit out at the HSE's decision to exclude the provision of a swimming pool from its future plans for Milltown House, Carndonagh.

Councillor Albert Doherty has described the decision to not restore and support the existing hydrotherapy pool facilities as a 'cop out.'

John Hayes, Chief Officer, CHO 1 also confirmed to Councillor Doherty that an agreement has yet to be reached between the HSE and the Friends of JCM's solicitors regarding the future of the centre.

Councillor Doherty is calling on both parties to reach an agreement for the better needs of the people of the area..........