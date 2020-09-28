Council set to decide LPT rate for 2021

Donegal County Council will today decide what the rate of Local Property Tax will be in the county next year.

The rate was increased by 15% a year ago, and cannot be increased beyond that.

The Council can resolve to maintain the increase, return to the baseline rate or decrease the property tax by a maximum of 15% of the baseline rate.

Meanwhile, today's meeting will also see the cooption of Donal Kelly Junior onto the council to replace his father.

Donal Kelly senior was co-opted last year, following the death of his son Manus.