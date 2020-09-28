Cllr Donal “Mandy” Kelly is formally co-opted

Donegal County Council's newest member has taken his seat.

Cllr Donal "Mandy" Kelly was co opted onto the council today, in place of his father Donal, who stood down over the summer.

The seat had previously been held by Cllr Kelly's brother Manus, who tragically lost his life during last year's Donegal International Rally.

Cllr Kelly says his brother and father had worked to address issues raised during their canvas in 2019, and he'll be striving top continue that work.

He says today is a bittersweet day...............