BOI temporarily closes 3 Donegal branches to ensure continuity of L’Kenny branch

Bank of Ireland has announced that it is to close its branches in Bunbeg, Bundoran and Glenties temporarily.

They say the decision was taken to help ensure continuity of service at its larger Letterkenny branch.

The redeployment of staff from the three smaller branch locations is said to be to support colleague self-isolation while ensuring the continued operation of the Letterkenny branch, which is open today as normal following a deep clean in line with HSE guidelines.

Statement in full:

The ATMs at our branches in Bunbeg, Bundoran and Glenties will continue to operate for withdrawals only. Customers can continue to use the nearest branches which are located in Dungloe or Falcarragh (for Bunbeg), Ballyshannon (for Bundoran), and Donegal Town or Dungloe (for Glenties).

Barry Gallagher, Head of Bank of Ireland for County Donegal, said: “Throughout this pandemic, the safety of our customers and colleagues has been our top priority. Today, we have had to make some temporary changes to our services in Donegal to support colleague self-isolation while ensuring the continued operation of the Letterkenny branch. We are following in full the advice of the public health authorities, and I’d like to apologise for any inconvenience to our customers arising from these temporary changes.”