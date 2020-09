220 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland today.

No new deaths have been reported.

The total number of cases in the North now stands at 10,949.

The incidence rate in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area continues to rise.

355 people have tested positive for the virus in the area over the past 7 days, up 39 from yesterday's figures.

The incidence rate in Derry and Strabane remains the highest in the country at 235 per 100,000.