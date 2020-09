22 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Donegal.

390 new cases of the virus have been confirmed across the country by the Department of Health today, with no further deaths.

Of today's cases 209 are in Dublin, with 27 Cork, 22 Donegal, 21 in Galway and 14 in Kildare and Monaghan.

Two thirds of those patients are aged under 45.

The 14 day incidence rate in Donegal is 185.3 per 100,000.