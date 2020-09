There were wins at The Curragh racecourse in Kildare on Sunday afternoon for Donegal jockey's Luke McAteer and Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Luke McAteer was the first Donegal jockey to taste success when he rode 14/1 shot Dearg Jazz to victory for trainer James Barrett in the 15:05 race.

Dylan Browne McMonagle rode 4/1 second favourite Lady Savanah in the last race of the day.

Browne McMonagle finished one and three quarter lengths ahead of Everyhouronthehour.