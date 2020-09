A Donegal County Councillor thinks people need to abide by the Covid 19 rules in the county.

Donegal's under level 3 restrictions due to rising cases, with the centre of the outbreak around Lifford and Stranorlar.

Donegal Town Councillor Tom Conaghan says he feels very sorry for businesses in Donegal as a lot of people have made a big effort.

But he's urging everyone in the county to do their bit: