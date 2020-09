Milford will play Senior Football again next year after they defeated Dungloe 1-12 to 0-09 in the relegation play off at O'Donnell Park.

Rory O'Donnell's goal in added time at the end of the first half proved to be a crucial score as Milford ran out six point victors in the end.

As for Dungloe, they will now play Intermediate Football for next year.

Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio Sport...