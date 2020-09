There were some mixed results for Finn Harps underage teams this weekend.

Joel Bradley-Walsh's goal earned Harps' Under 19's a 1-1 draw with Derry City.

The Under 17's suffered a 4-1 defeat to Derry City, whilst the Under 15's drew 0-0 also with the Candystripes.

The Under 13's weren't in action this weekend.