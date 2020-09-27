Donegal hotel apologises over €2 room promotion

A Donegal hotel has apologised after offering rooms to locals for €2 to get around the ban on indoor dining.
Since yesterday, the county has been on Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions, which includes only eating outdoors at restaurants for up to 15 people.
The Beach Hotel in Downings had offered a special rate for people to book a room for two euro as residents are allowed eat indoors.
Management has now apologised for any unintentional offence caused and says it will be closing on Monday until further notice.
