Calls for coordinated financial package to secure future of CODA

A Foyle MLA says a coordinated financial package should be put in place to secure the future of City of Derry Airport.

Martina Anderson, Sinn Fein's Spokesperson on Tackling Regional Inequalities says such an initiative must have input from the Irish Government and Donegal County Council, to reflect the cross border nature of the airport's operations.

Foyle MLA Martina Anderson says City of Derry Airport continues to provide vital connectivity for the whole North West, particularly while the region awaits the completion of the A6 and A5 road projects.

She added the airport is in a unique position on the island of Ireland as it services passengers from North and South. A Sinn Fein delegation met online with airport representatives yesterday, with Donegal TD Padraig MacLochlainn one of those taking part.

Martina Anderson says while Derry City and Strabane District Council provides an annual subvention to the airport, more government support is required.

She's also calling on the Irish government to follow through on its commitment to fund an air route between Derry and Dublin.

She added given the crucial role played by the airport, a coordinated financial commitment to support it should be put in place by the British and Irish Governments, the Stormont Executive and the Councils in Derry/Strabane and Donegal.