23 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal this evening.

430 cases of the virus have been identified across the country while no new deaths have been reported - the highest number of cases reported in a day since April.

The death toll remains at 1,802 while the total number of cases now stands at 34,990.

The Acting Chief medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has urged people to "play their part" and cut their contacts, adding "we have absolutely no room for complacency".