187 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

It's a decrease from the previous two day's figures which were record totals for the North.

No new deaths have been reported in the past day.

The 7 day incidence rate for the Derry City and Strabane District Council area is now the highest across the whole island of Ireland, at 209 per 100,000

316 people have tested positive for the virus in Derry and Strabane over the past week alone.