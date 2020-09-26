Mobile testing unit opening in Strabane

It's been confirmed that a mobile Covid 19 testing unit will be based in Strabane from today.

Following a spoke in recent days in the number of cases in Strabane town and surrounding areas, the Public Health Agency confirmed a mobile testing unit will be located at Melvin Leisure Centre car park from today.

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley has welcomed the move.

Meanwhile, with Level Three restrictions now in place just across the border, Deputy First Minster Michelle O'Neill says Donegal's experience shows how quickly the virus can spread.............