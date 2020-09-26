Manager look ahead to crunch bottom of the table clash- Finn Harps V Cork City

Finn Park is the venue for a huge game at the bottom of the table this Sunday as Cork City make the trip to Ballybofey. The sides come into the game separated only by a point, while the visitors have a game in hand.

The Leesiders arrive in search of their first away victory in over a year. They will be hoping the extra preparation afforded by last weekend’s tie with Dundalk being postponed will give them a lift in what is a pivotal clash in the relegation battle.

Harps will be without David Webster and Ollie Horgan who are suspended. Mark Timlin remains out while Ruairi Harkin and Mark Russell are nursing knocks and are doubtful.

While it had been hoped the game would see the return of Harps season ticket holders, a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the county saw an escalation to level three and so the game will be played behind closed doors once again.

Ahead of Sunday's game Chris Ashmore spoke with Ollie Horgan...

Cork City manager Neil Fearne spoke with the media ahead of their clash with Finn Harps...