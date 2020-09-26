LYIT to publish revised timetables this evening

The Union of Students in Ireland says the Government must support student renters due to new restrictions in colleges.

It's after Higher Education Minister Simon Harris announced most students have to do their courses online for the next three weeks.

Colleges and universities across the country have also been told to strictly limit those on campus.

Letterkenny Institute of Technology says revised timetables for Monday will be published from 5pm this evening, with revised timetables for the remainder of the week will be posted on Monday afternoon.

LYIT statement in full -

We have been informed that the Government has now introduced additional Covid-19 restrictions (beyond level 3) to all higher education institutions in Ireland. All institutions are being asked to deliver the bulk of tuition remotely.

Statement from Minister Simon Harris https://www.gov.ie/en/press- release/548c4-minister-harris- welcomes-intensified- protective-measures-for-third- level-students-in-line-with- public-health-advice/.

Referring to our own circumstances, modifications are being made to timetables for Monday, 28 September. As previously communicated, online classes are colour coded green with face-to-face classes colour coded blue. Revised timetables for Monday, 28 September will be published from 5pm on Saturday 26 September (https://timetables.lyit.ie/). Revised timetables for the remainder of the week will be posted on Monday afternoon.

Advice on how to access and use the LYIT online learning platform (Blackboard) is available at the following link: https://www.lyit.ie/Student- Hub/Campus-Services/Computer- Services/Blackboard.