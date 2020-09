Derry City were only minutes from picking up a fourth Premier Division win of the season on Friday night at Dalymount Park.

They hit the front against second placed Bohemians in just the second minute when James Akintunde netted for the Candystrips.

They held that lead until injury time at the end of the game.

Bohs equalised through Keith Ward from the penalty spot and then Andre White scored again to steal the tie from the grasp of Derry.

Declan Devine told Kevin McLaughlin.....