Donegal’s Covid 19 incidence rate now higher than Dublin’s

Since midnight, Donegal has moved into Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions in response to rising case numbers.

The county has now overtook Dublin as the area with the highest infection rate, with 148.2. per 100,000 people. Dublin's figure currently stands at 145 cases.

Donegal is the fifth county to face temporary localised restrictions and the second, after Dublin, to enter Level three.

Under the new rules, residents will not be allowed leave the county unless absolutely necessary.

Under Operation Fanacht Garda checkpoints are in place across the county and gardai will cooperate with the PSNI at certain cross-border locations.

Gardai will also be on patrol in key areas of neighbouring Sligo and Leitrim.

There is also a ban on indoor dining, further limits on the number of spectators allowed at sporting events and strict limits on the numbers that can gather indoors and outdoors.

The numbers allowed at weddings and funerals will be reduced to 25 .... however that won't take effect until Monday.

Unlike Dublin however wet pubs will be allowed to stay open.... but only for outdoor service to a maximum of 15 people.

The new restrictions will apply until October 16.