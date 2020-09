The HSE's being accused of leaving carers 'out in the cold' with it's 600 million euro Winter Plan.

A group representing carers and people with disabilities, says people are suffering in isolation and carers are at risk of burning out - unless respite and adult day services reopen.

Linda Comerford is a Spokesperson for 'Enough is Enough' - she says the lack of respite provision in the plan is bitterly disappointing...........