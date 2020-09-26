Aodh Rua BS are Donegal Intermediate Football Champions- FT Report & Reaction

Aodh Rua BS are Donegal Intermediate Football Champions after they beat Cloughaneely 2-14 to 1-12 at O'Donnell Park.

Paul Sweeney's goal midway through the first half had Cloughaneely 1-6 to 0-08 ahead at half time.

Shane McGrath netted for Aodh Rua just after the water break to put them three ahead.

Cloughaneely pushed late on and were caught on the break in the dying minutes by Cian Dolan who's goal sealed Aodh Rua's victory.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report for Highland Radio...

After the game Ciaran O'Donnell spoke with Man of the Match Nathan Boyle...