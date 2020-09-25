Talks underway on crossborder approach to Covid-19 – Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has confirmed that he has been speaking with the First and Deputy First Ministers in relation to a cross border approach to Covid-19.

Donegal will become the second county to enter level 3 restrictions from midnight tonight.

Neighbouring Derry City and Strabane District Council now has the highest incidence rate of the virus on the island of Ireland.

Speaking on today's nine till Noon Show, Michael Martin says further talks will be held today but says it was acknowledged that a harmonised approach as much as possible is required: