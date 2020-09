Minister Charlie McConalogue says the large number of cases in bordering Northern counties has had a knock-on effect on Donegal.

The incidence rate in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area is the highest in the island of Ireland.

While the rate in Stranorlar is 336 per 100,000 population, which the Taoiseach says is particularly concerning.

Minister McConalogue says the spike in cases just across the border over the past week or so has increased the risk in Donegal: