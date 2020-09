A Lifford GP says the majority of Covid-19 cases in his area are among people between the age of 20 and 40.

About 60% of the confirmed cases are in that age bracket while a number of teens and over 40s have also tested positive.

The alarming number of confirmed cases in the Lifford / Stranorlar area can be traced back to about a fortnight ago.

Dr Paul Armstrong who is Clinical lead at the Covid hub centre in Letterkenny has described how the situation evolved as dramatic and unusual: