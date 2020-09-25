Lifford patients ‘quite ill’ with Covid-19

One area of Donegal has the highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the country.

The rate in Lifford and Stranorlar over 14-days is 336 cases per 100,000 of the population.

Dr Martin Coyne, a GP in Lifford, has had 54 patients test positive for the virus in the past two weeks alone.

He says while none have been hospitalised, some are quite ill:

Meanwhile, a leading public health expert believes to get ahead of the virus in Donegal, a coordinated approach is needed on a cross border basis.

DCU Professor Anthony Staines says this is needed to reduce transmission right across the country.

Speaking on the today's Nine Til Noon Show, Prof Staines says he hopes that this is being considered by all concerned: