Green light for elite sport fixtures despite Level 3 restrictions

Donegal will be moving to Level 3 restrictions on the Living with Covid framework from midnight tonight and this, of course, will have an impact on sport in Donegal.

In Level 3 only non-contact training in pods of up to 15 is permitted outdoors with an exemption for elite sport. While indoors, it is individual training only.

No matches are to take place apart from professional and elite sports.

That means there is a green light for Finn Harps’ game against Cork City on Sunday in the Premier Division of the League of Ireland.

Adult club championship games also get the go ahead in Level 3 so the three Donegal GAA Championship games this weekend can proceed. That includes:

The Intermediate final on Saturday between Aodh Ruadh and Cloughaneely

Junior Semi-Final meeting of Letterkenny Gaels and Convoy and

the Senior relegation playoff final on Sunday between Milford and Dungloe.

These games will proceed but behind closed doors.