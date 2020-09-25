Government urged to waive commercial rates in Donegal

There are calls on the Government to fund Donegal County Council in place of commercial rates this year.

Restaurants and bars in the county have been told to close their dining rooms from midnight tonight.

They may only serve up to 15 people at a time outdoors.

It's estimated that 5,000 jobs will be lost and hundreds of outlets will shut as a result.

Irish Hotels Federation Donegal branch chair, Paul Diver says the Government must waiver commercial rates and fund the Council directly instead:

Meanwhile Alice Lynch, Donegal Spokesperson for the Irish Vintners Federation of Ireland says while publicans know public health is a priority, more supports are needed urgently: