Donegal Airport suspends flights between Donegal & Glasgow

Donegal Airport has announced that flights between Donegal and Glasgow have been suspended.

A spokesperson says the decision was taken in light of the latest travel advice issued by the Irish Government and the uncertainty arising from evolving Covid-19 restrictions.

The last flight will take place on October 21st.

The airport says they hope Loganair will be able to resume services in April 2021.

Customers with bookings after October 21st can transfer to fly from City of Derry Airport, receive a full refund or bookings can be placed on hold for 12 months.