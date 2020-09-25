Concern over lack of supports for Donegal children with special needs

There's huge concern over children with disabilities in Donegal and the lack of supports currently available to them and their parents.

It's thought that families in the county are being forgotten about during the pandemic with vital outlets now closed to them and no one to ones on offer.

The HSE is being urged to looks at alternatives for children with special needs with parents said to be desperate need of some respite.

Cllr Martin McDermott says Covid-19 will be with us for some time, so it's imperative that at least some of those supports are restored: