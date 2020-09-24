Winter Plan: 900 additional acute beds to be provided

900 additional acute beds are to be provided across the hospital system to help deal with demand over the winter.

A 600 million euro plan launched today aims to support the country through what will be one of the most challenging flu seasons on record.

The main focus of the plan is to build capacity in the system as well as a major drive to increase the uptake of the flu vaccine.

Director General of the HSE Paul Reid says the money being provided this winter is a 12 fold increase on last years plan: