Trail Gazers ‘spin and chat’ at Inch Levels for National Bike Week

Donegal County Council’s Trail Gazers will join internationally renowned global endurance athlete and mountaineer, Jason Black, for a fun-filled short cycle over 8K at Inch Levels, Burnfoot, on Saturday, September 26th.

The event, which is free and part of National Bike Week, gets underway at 12 noon at McGrath’s Carpark. Participants are asked to bring their own bike and helmet.

Lunch will be provided after the cycle and Jason Black will share some simple to follow get started tips and tricks. He’ll will speak about foods and fueling ideas to make the biking experience so much more enjoyable.

Also in attendance on Saturday will be Bill Vaughan, Mental Health Ireland, Health Promotion and John Meehan, Director of the National Office for Suicide Prevention and Mental Health, HSE who will explain why getting outdoors is so important for mind and body.They will have information goodie bags to give out to all participants.

Saturday will provide an opportunity to learn more about Donegal County Council’s Trail Gazers Project, the work it is doing at Inch, and how you people can get involved. Trail Gazers is a European project being piloted at Inch in Donegal - one of eight locations in Europe and one of only two in Ireland. It is working to stimulate rural economic development by linking investments made by local authorities into walking and recreational infrastructure to the surrounding small towns and villages.

Places for Saturday’s are limited. To register click on the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/trail-gazers-national-bike-week-spin-and-chat-at-inch-donegal-tickets-121704321903