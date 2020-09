A financial analyst believes KBC Bank needs to act on its apology after it was fined 18.3 million euro for it's role in the tracker mortgage scandal.

66 homes were lost, 11 of them family homes after overcharging mortgage holders, according to the Central Bank.

The report found KBC Bank had a proactive strategy to move customers from their tracker rates.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has described the tracker scandal as the biggest robbery in the history of the state: