The Score – 24/09/20



The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Kelly looks ahead to the Donegal Intermediate Final with former winner of the competition with St Naul’s - Barry Meehan.

Cahair O’Kane of the Irish News calls the semi final’s in the Derry Football Championships.

Finn Harps host Cork City in a major relegation Premier Division battle on Sunday. Commentator Trevor Welch gives us the lowdown on the visitors to Ballybofey.

And Alex McDonald looks at the start of the new rugby season for local clubs.