Police launch investigation after theft suspects cross border into Lifford

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a digger from a yard in the Newton Place area of Strabane last evening.

Sometime between 6.30pm and 7pm it was reported that entry had been gained to the yard and an orange/dark red Hitachi 135 digger stolen.

It's believed that two male suspects used a red Massey Ferguson tractor and a red low loader to remove the digger before travelling along Railway Street and then onto Lifford Bridge in the direction of Lifford, Co. Donegal.

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident or any suspicious vehicles travelling along the route to Lifford to come forward.