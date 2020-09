Plans for a new housing development in Strabane have been revealed.

78 new social homes are to be built by McGettigan Homes Ltd in association with Clanmil Housing Association on the site of the former Our Lady of Mercy school.

The site has been laying vacant for quite a number of years, attracting anti-social behaviour.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says the development will go far in adding to social housing stock in the area: