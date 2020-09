A defibrillator which was stolen from Oldtown in Letterkenny has been recovered.

A number of residents carried out a search of the area yesterday with the lifesaving equipment found some time later discarded in a field.

It's not yet known if the defibrillator will work properly as it's currently being dried out before being tested.

It was initially located in its case at the Snug39 bar, owner Declan Jordan has been praising the big community response: