Golf for Simon Qualification Closes Sunday September 27th



North West Simon Community -which relies on fundraising for 80% of its income - has developed this innovative fundraiser which takes place at almost all Golf Clubs in counties Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim, this weekend. Golfers who enter must submit their Front 9 score during the normal weekend competition at their Club in order to qualify for the final of the Golf for Simon Competition.

The winner at each club will go through to the Regional Final at Donegal Golf Club to play for a TMF SIM Driver presented by the McGinley Foundation the charitable foundation of Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley.

Online registration must be completed prior to teeing off. Go to https://www.northwestsimon.ie