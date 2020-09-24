Gardai in Donegal anxious people don’t lose sight of Covid fight

Gardai in Donegal are anxious that people don't lose sight in the fight against Covid-19.

Gardai in the county have received a number of calls in relation to house parties or large social gatherings over the past number of weeks but say that the majority of people are compliant.

At the beginning of lockdown, extensive checkpoints were conducted to curb the spread of the virus, and Gardai say they don't want to go back to those days.

Inspector David Durkan is pleading with the public to go back to basics: