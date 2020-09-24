Fears for future of mental health day centre in Letterkenny

There are major fears over the future of the mental health day centre in Letterkenny after the HSE failed to give a date for its reopening.

The centre closed in mid-March due to Covid-19 with the HSE saying that it's to remain closed as the safety and welfare of all users is a priority.

A discussion is underway nationally over the future of Day Service provision with a number of changes to how it can be delivered going forward.

Local Cllr Gerry McMonagle says while he understands why centres have to be closed in the current climate; the HSE should be prioritising a full restoration of services as soon as possible: