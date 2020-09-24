€2m grant aid announced for Donegal businesses

The Tánaiste has announced a €2m Extra Grant Aid for businesses in Donegal affected by the decision to move to Phase 3 will receive additional government funding.

Donegal businesses impacted by 25% or more fall in turnover will now be entitled to a 30% top-up, bringing the new minimum for affected counties to €5,200 and the new maximum to €32,500. Those that applied and received a grant previously, can receive the top up of 30%.

Applications from Donegal will be prioritised for the wide range of existing loan and voucher schemes available to assist businesses affected by Covid-19 through the July Jobs Stimulus and other Government initiatives. This includes the LEO Trading On-Line Vouchers, MicroFinance Ireland Covid-19 Loan Fund and access to liquidity and investment finance schemes.