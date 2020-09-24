Donegal officially placed under level 3 restrictions

Donegal has been placed on level three restrictions for three weeks following a spike in Coronavirus cases.

There's been more cases per 100,000 in Donegal than any other county over the last week.

The restrictions will be the exact same as are currently in place in Dublin - but pubs that don't serve food will be allowed to stay open with outdoor service only.

The restrictions come into effect from tomorrow until October 16th.

Part of the problem in Donegal is cross border contact with communities in the North and the Taoiseach will speak with Northern Ireland's First Minister this evening.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the situation in Donegal is worrying:

42 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the county this evening, bringing the total number of cases so far this week to 111.

The incidence rate in Donegal is now 148 per 100,000 of the population.

In the 14 days up until September 21st, less than 5 cases were confirmed in North Inishowen, 13 were confirmed in South Inishowen, 5 in Milford, 24 in Letterkenny, 87 in the Lifford/ Stranorlar area, 22 in Glenties and 8 in Donegal.

Michael Martin made particular reference to Stranorlar when he addressed the nation a short time ago:

The Tánaiste has announced a €2m Extra Grant Aid for businesses in Donegal affected by the decision to move to Phase 3 will receive additional government funding.

Donegal businesses impacted by 25% or more fall in turnover will now be entitled to a 30% top-up, bringing the new minimum for affected counties to €5,200 and the new maximum to €32,500. Those that applied and received a grant previously, can receive the top up of 30%.

Applications from Donegal will be prioritised for the wide range of existing loan and voucher schemes available to assist businesses affected by Covid-19 through the July Jobs Stimulus and other Government initiatives. This includes the LEO Trading On-Line Vouchers, MicroFinance Ireland Covid-19 Loan Fund and access to liquidity and investment finance schemes