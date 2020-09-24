Covid-19: Donegal people urged to cut social contacts

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting this morning to discuss the rising number of Covid cases across the country.

Dublin has been on Level 3 plus for almost a week, while Donegal and Louth now has a 14-day incidence rate of more than 100, according to the latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

It comes as people across the country are being urged to cut their number of contacts to stop the spread, as 234 new cases were confirmed - 30 of them in Donegal.

Professor Philip Nolan says there's concerning trends in a number of counties:

Infectious Disease Specialist Professor Sam McConkey says every area in Donegal has a responsibility to double down on efforts to prevent the spread of the virus: