2020 Virtual DHM t-shirts and medals in the post

The 230 people who took part in the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon, held in association with Kernan’s Retail Group, will receive their technical t-shirt and specially commissioned medal in the post over the coming days.

The Donegal Half Marathon Committee members took delivery of the t-shirts and medals on Wednesday afternoon and wasted no time in getting the names and addresses on the envelopes, and organising the medals with the required t-shirt sizes.

Race director, Brendan McDaid, said he was delighted to have the finishers’ packs ready for posting.

“It’s been a busy few days for the committee,” he commented.

“We managed to send out the e-certificates on Tuesday night and all the t-shirts and medal packages are now good to go. The committee has worked extremely well together and we’d like to thank all who participated for their support, and for their patience with regard to their packs. We set a deadline for the end of September to have all wrapped up for the participants and we’re glad to have met that,” he added.

Meanwhile, the evergreen Paddy Ward was the first participant of the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon to receive his t-shirt and medal. The Letterkenny AC masters athlete called in to the nerve centre on Wednesday evening and was presented with his finisher pack by Eunan Kelly of the Donegal Half Marathon Committee.