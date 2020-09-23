Young Donegal people playing ‘Russian Roulette’ with Covid-19

The Chair of the GP subcommittee on the Irish Medical Organisation has issued a stark warning that young people in Donegal are playing 'Russian Roulette' with Covid-19.

While the virus may not necessarily impact young people themselves, local GP Denis McCauley says that their actions could potentially cause the death toll to rise among elderly or vulnerable relatives.

18 new cases were confirmed in Donegal yesterday with the county now under a heightened threat of more restrictions.

Dr. McCauley says he remains confident that we will overcome Covid-19 in Donegal and nationally but warned that common sense must prevail: