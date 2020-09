Three men have been arrested in the north in a police operation targeting the INLA.

It's after people posed with guns in front of graffiti from the republican group in the Galliagh area of Derry City last year.

The men aged 27, 28 and 30, are being held in Belfast after being arrested in Derry and Strabane under the Terrorism Act.

A senior PSNI detective has condemned the group's use of social media "to spread the fear of violence".