Six recommendations made for LUH following gynaecology report

Six recommendations have been made to the running of Letterkenny University Hospital following a recent report into gynaecology services at the hospital.

The information was released at the latest sitting of the Regional health Forum West, following a query from Cllr Gerry McMonagle, asking when will Saolta carry out an immediate review of all Departments/Specialities at the hospital.

The Saolta Group commissioned a Review of the Gynaecology Service at Letterkenny University Hospital in November last year.

The Clinical Services Review Report made six recommendations including increasing capacity and staff capability, reviewing the referral and triage system for gynaecology patients, improving communication processes and improving governance structures.

These recommendations are currently being put into effect by an Implementation Group within Saolta.

In addition, a national level Oversight Group will provide assurance that the recommendations are actively implemented within the agreed timeframe.

Furthermore, a Special Measures Team has been on-site in Letterkenny University Hospital since early July identifying and driving operational changes.

In the review report, Dr John Price recommended that the Gynaecology Service at Letterkenny should undertake a self-assessment against the HIQA National Standards for Safer, Better Healthcare, 2012.

Work undertaken to date on the self-assessment is also to be expanded in the coming months to include all clinical services in the hospital.