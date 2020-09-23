Knockalla Hill Climb Cancelled

Donegal Motor Club have confirmed the cancellation of the Knockalla Donegal Hill climb scheduled for Saturday 17th October.

"We have been planning for this event from early August in the hope that the situation with regards to the World Wide Pandemic would improve, but in recent weeks and days the opposite has happened, with the increases in cases of this deadly disease in our County.

With this in mind the health and well being of all The Local Residents, Our team of marshalls, officials and all the necessary services needed to run such and event, plus all our competitors who travel from all over Ireland .

We regret we are unable to provide a day's competitive motor sport for our loyal Hill Climb competitors.

We are sorry that the local hospitality businesses will not benefit from our event this year. We thank them for their previous service."

We would like to thank the following:

Local Residents and Landowners.

Donegal County Council and Staff.

Motorsport Ireland and Staff.

Hill Climb and Sprint Committee

The Medical Services, Ambulance Personnel, Paramedics/Doctors

The Rescue and Recovery Services

Timing Team

Module Catering Units

And All our suppliers of service Equipment.

We look forward to returning back to this award winning Knockalla hill on the beautiful scenic part of Portsalon on the Wild Atlantic Way in September 2021.