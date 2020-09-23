Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Donegal now second highest in Ireland

The 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Donegal is now 106.2 per 100,000 of the population, the second highest in the country after Dublin.

It comes as a leading expert says Ireland is at the start of a second wave of Covid 19 - and has warned a rise in deaths is "inevitable" in the coming weeks.

Professor Sam McConkey is among a number of experts who've been appearing before the Oireachtas Covid committee today.

He's raised concerns about the country's ability to deal with a second wave of the virus: