Fears for home help in Donegal as uncertain winter looms

Serious concern has been raised again over what's been described as big shortage in home help hours in Donegal.

It's claimed that the HSE simply don't have the resources to send personnel out in some areas in the county.

There are major fears locally that the service could be curtailed further as we face into an uncertain winter with a Covid-19 umbrella over the entire health system.

Donegal County Councillor Michael McClafferty says the situation is only going to get worse unless extra funding is sanctioned: