The Donegal senior football final has been postponed until Wednesday, October 7th.

The clash of Kilcar and Naomh Conaill had been scheduled for this Sunday until a number of the Kilcar panel tested positive for COVID-19.

Fixture Secretary Ed Byrne joined Oisin Kelly and Donal Kavanagh on this mornings Nine til Noon Show, he says the CCC made the call when all the relevant information was available...